Duane Brown was activated off injured reserve by the New York Jets and will play in Week 5 against the Miami Dolphins. But that doesn’t mean the veteran offensive tackle is completely healthy.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday that Brown has a torn rotator cuff. The Jets have not confirmed the specifics of Brown’s injury, only saying that he sustained a shoulder injury during practice before Week 1.

#Jets LT Duane Brown, who was activated off IR and will start today barring a setback in warmups, is playing despite a torn rotator cuff, source said. He opted for rehab rather than surgery with hopes his 2022 would continue. It will today. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 9, 2022

Brown missed the first four games but returned to practice this week. The 37-year-old said earlier in the week that he made the decision to try and rehab his shoulder instead of going under the knife.

“(Surgery) was an option, but I want to play,” Brown explained.

The seven-time Pro Bowler will be the third lineman to start at left tackle for the Jets this season. George Fant started the first three games before landing on IR with a knee injury. Right guard Alijah Vera-Tucker switched positions and started at left tackle last week.

Duane Brown is about to make his season debut! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/S9z8PYUrxT — Jets Nation (@JetsNationCP) October 8, 2022

Brown was signed early in training camp when Mekhi Becton sustained a season-ending knee injury. The Jets also lost rookie tackle Max Mitchell, who’s been starting on the right side, last week with a knee injury. He was placed on IR on Saturday.

With their offensive line in a state of flux the first month of the season, the Jets have somehow still managed a 2-2 record. Zach Wilson was under heavy pressure last week in his return from knee surgery. But the quarterback did a tremendous job eluding the rush and was sacked only once in a 24-20 win against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The line upped their game in the fourth quarter when the Jets put together two scoring drives to cement the comeback win. Wilson was kept clean and completed 10-of-12 passes for 128 yards and one touchdown.

In theory, the offensive line should receive a big boost with Brown’s return against the Dolphins. But it’s a big question how his shoulder will hold up.