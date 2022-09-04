Jets undrafted rookie’s savage message impressed Robert Saleh – now he’s on the roster

Every year, there are some longshots who will emerge during NFL training camp to earn themselves a roster spot. For the Jets and Robert Saleh, they may have had one of the most notable longshots in the league earn a spot on their roster this season.

Tony Adams entered training camp as a 2022 undrafted free agent looking to carve out a spot for himself in a crowded Jets safety room. Adams was not mentioned at all by Saleh during his training camp press conferences, and nobody really thought he had a shot of making the roster.

Of course, Adams unexpectedly found himself on New York’s final 53-man roster, and will stick with the team for the upcoming season. Saleh and the rest of the Jets are gushing over Adams after not saying a word about him during camp, and it turns out Adams’ initial interview with Saleh during the draft process may have won New York’s head coach over.

“The sleeper of all sleepers, Adams made the roster as an undrafted free agent out of Illinois. Now, of course, they’re gushing about him. Quick story from Saleh: During a pre-draft Zoom interview with the Jets, Adams was asked what he wants to get out of the NFL. His reply: ‘I want to take someone’s job.’ And he did.” – Rich Cimini, ESPN

This is certainly an interesting story on one of the Jets newest players, and it certainly looks like Adams has made a good first impression with his new team in the NFL. It will be interesting to see whether Adams can make an immediate contribution this season, and given how quickly his coaching staff has taken a liking to him, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him be a bigger part of the Jets plan than initially expected.