‘We weren’t worried about them’: Quincy Williams sounds off on Jets upset of Bills

The New York Jets entered Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills as one of the biggest underdogs this week. Not many people gave them much of a chance to win. Quincy Williams and the Jets players clearly did not care. They dominated for much of the game, especially defensively.

After the game, Jets linebacker Quincy Williams sounded off on the team’s mindset entering Sunday, as captured by The Athletic’s Zack Rosenblatt.

“We knew we were going to come out and they have to go through us. That’s the mindset we had. We weren’t worried about them. It was all about us.”

The Bills have garnered all of the attention this year. After all, they have been the Super Bowl favorites for much of the season. But the Jets are nothing to scoff at. Their defense is vastly improved. Rookie cornerback ‘Sauce’ Gardner might very well be the NFL’s Defensive Rookie of the Year.

The Bills jumped out to an early 14-3 lead in the first half. From that point forward, the Jets dominated the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball. They picked off two passes from Allen and also could have had another. Meanwhile, Jets running back Michael Carter II ran roughshod over the Bills defense as the game wore on.

He finished with a game-high 76 yards and a touchdown in the win. The Jets finished with 174 yards rushing as a team vs. a normally stout defensive front. Following the upset win, the Jets are now 6-3, tied with the Miami Dolphins just a half game behind the Bills in the AFC East.