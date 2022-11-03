Josh Allen’s first reaction to Nyheim Hines after Bills trade

The Buffalo Bills didn’t make the flashy moves that some of their competitors made at the trade deadline, but it’s clear that the moves they made improved arguably the best team in the NFL right now. One move that NFL fans everywhere are raving about is their trade with the Indianapolis Colts for pass-catching running back Nyheim Hines. Count Josh Allen among those who are hyped that Hines is part of the Bills.

Hines has joined the Bills for their practices ahead of their Week 9 action against the New York Jets. Allen has played against Hines before, but playing with a player offers you a completely different perspective on who they are and how they play. And after just a few quick practices, Allen was blown away by Hines’ speed, which should prove to be quite helpful for the Bills throughout the rest of the 2022 season.

“One play, me and Stef looked at each other like, ‘Holy crap, this guy is fast’. He’s smart, he’s already learning some of the plays and our system is not easy to learn. There’s still a lot of work there, but as far as what he can give this offense, it’s fun to have a piece like that.” – Josh Allen, ProFootballTalk

This is great news if you are a Bills fan, but otherwise, this is a frightening update on Buffalo’s offense from Allen. Allen has gotten pretty much whatever he wants on offense this season, and now he has another reliable target in the passing game in Hines. This seemed like a fantastic deal for the Bills right off the bat, and it will be interesting to see how Allen and the offense incorporates Hines into their game plan moving forward.