Published November 22, 2022

By Charles Herrmann · 2 min read

At the outset of the 2022 NFL season, the Jets looked like a team capable of a potential surprise playoff appearance. Unfortunately, this team has gotten worse over the last few weeks. After running back Breece Hall tore his ACL in Week 7, the Jets are 1-2 and have fallen apart. In Week 11, the team lost their second game of the year to division rival New England Patriots on Sunday. On Monday, head coach Robert Saleh hinted at the possibility that they might bench starting quarterback Zach Wilson. In response, wide receiver Elijah Moore took to Instagram with a photo of himself throwing a football, poking fun at Wilson:

While it is unlikely that Saleh will turn the starting job over to Moore, the Jets will be exploring their options this week. The 10-3 loss that ended on a punt return touchdown showed the worst of this team in 2022 and prompted scathing responses from the coaching staff and players alike. Wide receiver Garrett Wilson spoke to the media following the game, sharing he felt that “this s*** is sorry,” and Saleh called the second-half effort of the offense “dog-s***.”

In post-game interviews, Zach Wilson, who threw for measly 77-yard passing yards, was quick to deflect blame for the loss, a move that certainly did not help his case in keeping his job. Will backup Joe Flacco return to the starting lineup and replace Wilson in Week 12 against the Chicago Bears? Only time will tell, but at this point, the Jets have to do something to keep their season afloat before it is too late.