Published November 21, 2022

By Charles Herrmann · 2 min read

The New York Jets opened the 2022 NFL season with a bang, starting 5-2 through their first seven weeks. All signs pointed toward a potential surprise playoff appearance from a franchise down on its luck in the last several years. Unfortunately, their fortunes have taken a turn for the worse over the previous several weeks. After the loss of star rookie running back Breece Hall to an ACL injury in Week 7, the Jets are 1-2 and have seemingly lost their way. In Week 11, the team lost their second matchup of the year to their division rival New England Patriots on Sunday. Following the game, rookie wide receiver Garrett Wilson voiced his displeasure with the Jets’ performance, according to Rich Cimini of ESPN.

An irate Wilson was seen bursting into the Jets’ locker room following the 10-3 loss that ended on a punt return touchdown, saying, “I’m done with this!”

Later, Garrett Wilson spoke to the media and shared, “This s*** is sorry,” and that he believes the team ought “to put more trust in the receiver room. Hopefully, this is a wake-up for some people in the facility.”

Head coach Robert Saleh did not mince words when asked about the Week 11 loss either, calling the second-half effort of the offense “dog-s***.”

While the 2022 season is by no means over for the Jets, still sitting at 6-4, this recent skid is indeed damning. In post-game interviews, quarterback Zach Wilson, whose meager 77-yard passing performance did not even remotely help matters against the Patriots, was quick to deflect blame. This team will have to get their minds right in preparation for Week 12’s game against the Chicago Bears next Sunday before the proverbial train goes too far off the rails.