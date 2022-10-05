Zach Wilson among Jets players nicked up ahead of Week 5 vs. Dolphins

Zach Wilson’s knee is feeling good, but that doesn’t mean the New York Jets quarterback is perfectly healthy for their Week 5 game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

Wilson was limited in practice on Wednesday because of an ankle injury. However, coach Robert Saleh downplayed it, saying that the Jets quarterback “will be fine.”

In fact, Saleh included Wilson in a group of players that have “nicks and bruises” ahead of their divisional clash against the Dolphins. Among those is running back Breece Hall, who also was limited Wednesday. The rookie rushed 17 times for 66 yards and the game-winning touchdown last week in a 24-20 win against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Robert Saleh gives injury updates for his team: pic.twitter.com/1V9jTm0Geb — Jets Videos (@snyjets) October 5, 2022

Wilson played his first game of the season last week. He had arthroscopic knee surgery Aug. 16 and missed the first three games of the season. Wilson was 18 of 36 in the air for 252 yards. He threw for one touchdown and caught a pass on a trick play for another TD and led the Jets to the comeback victory.

Duane Brown, Vinny Curry return to New York Jets practice

Offensive tackle Duane Brown and defensive lineman Vinny Curry returned to practice after starting the season on IR. It would be a big lift for the Jets if Brown could play this week. Their offensive line is missing Mekhi Becton (season-ending knee surgery), George Fant (IR with knee injury) and Max Mitchell (knee injury sustained last week).

DL Vinny Curry and T Duane Brown have returned to practice. 📰 https://t.co/8eYVWHgt0Y pic.twitter.com/ETdkIGDSg6 — New York Jets (@nyjets) October 5, 2022

Saleh said Brown, who was sidelined with a shoulder injury, is day to day and “we’ll see” if he can play this week. Mitchell is “probably out” against the Dolphins.

As such, the Jets HC added that he wouldn’t reveal who will start on the offensive line until game day. Last week guard Alijah Vera-Tucker started at left tackle (a “selfless” move, per Saleh) and Nate Herbig made his Jets debut at right guard. When Mitchell was injured and carted off the field, he was replaced by Connor McDermott.

Curry has been out with a groin injury. He also had hamstring issues in training camp and did not play last season. The Jets are deep on the defensive line, so it’s unlikely they will rush the veteran back.