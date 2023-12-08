New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson 'really impressed' former QB Alex Smith with his response to allegations that he was 'reluctant' to play

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson was the subject of allegations earlier this week suggesting that he was ‘reluctant' to start again for the Jets after getting benched. The rumors created an uproar around the NFL, which have since been shot down by coach Robert Saleh and teammate Aaron Rodgers.

Later in the week, Wilson also denied those reports saying, “I’ve had backing since day one. That’s why I love this team so much … I want to play for these guys. I would do anything for these guys,” via The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt.

Outside of Saleh and Rodgers, Wilson also received public support from former NFL quarterback Alex Smith. Like Wilson, Smith was also a top-2 draft pick, who struggled through his first few years in the league.

“I got a lot of empathy for Zach Wilson in this situation as a young, high draft pick who didn't have a smooth start to his career either in a big market,” Smith said. “You've been benched and backed and started and then benched again and put through the ringer. The effect that that can have on your psyche is really, really tough … I thought he stood up there [at the podium] and handled it incredibly well. I was impressed with that,” SiriusXM NFL Radio.

It's been a rough year for the Jets and Zach Wilson. After Aaron Rodgers went down early with a torn achilles, Wilson took over the starting role. He has completed 59.2% of his passes for 1,944 yards with six touchdowns and seven interceptions while the Jets are just 3-6 with him as a starter. Despite receiving the brunt of the blame this week and then accusations about his willingness to play, Wilson is doing a solid job handling all the criticism.