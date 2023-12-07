The New York Jets' QB Zach Wilson spoke out on a topic that had been weighing heavily on fans' minds lately.

Zach Wilson has been a magnet for controversy since he was taken out of Brigham Young University in 2021 as the number two overall pick. The 6-foot-2, 214-pound quarterback's lofty draft position has led to a career filled with high expectations and difficulty living up to them.

Wilson was trolled after an embarrassing loss against the Miami Dolphins. Jets QB Aaron Rodgers fired back at rumors that Wilson did not want his starting job back after being benched for Tim Boyle.

On Thursday, Wilson finally spoke out against the rumors in his own voice.

Jets QB Zach Wilson's response to rumors

Reporter Zack Rosenblatt revealed the news via his X account on Thursday. Wilson denied he had reluctance to become the starting QB of the Jets again in place of Boyle, and added that he didn't feel the need to address the team on Thursday.

“I’ve had backing since day one. That’s why I love this team so much,” Wilson said.

Wilson added that it's been a “challenging year” for him and he is “excited to play” for Coach Robert Saleh's team.

Zach Wilson pushes chips to the center of the table

The Jets are five games behind the Dolphins for the top spot in the AFC East, but they have a losing record at 4-8. The team's playoff hopes are currently on life support, but Wilson does not appear ready to back down any time soon.

“I'm going to have more fun than I've ever had,” he said. “I want to play for these guys. I would do anything for these guys,” Wilson added..

The Jets are set to take on DeMeco Ryans and the Houston Texans on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.