The New York Jets got a major boost on the Zach Wilson front after the highly-touted quarterback was cleared to make his season debut on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers following offseason surgery. At this point, it is clear that the 23-year-old is raring to go.

Wilson missed the Jets’ first three games of the season as he continued to recover from knee surgery in the summer. When asked if he’s going to be altering his playing style amid his knee issue, Wilson was simply having none of it (via Rich Cimini of ESPN):

“I’m full go. I’m going to play ball how I can,” Wilson said after his first full practice in seven weeks. “If somebody comes up, [I’ll] make somebody miss, get out on the edge, extend plays when I need to, hang in the pocket. I’m playing exactly how I should be.”

This is exactly what Jets fans want to hear. Wilson is clearly undeterred by the fact that he underwent a major procedure on his now-surgically repaired knee. He’s going to be coming in as fearless as ever as he looks to lead the charge for New York this season.

For his part, Jets head coach Robert Saleh is completely confident in his quarterback’s current mindset:

“He’s very comfortable,” Saleh said. “He’s in a great mental state. Everyone is comfortable with where he’s at physically.”

It doesn’t sound like Saleh and the Jets are going to be holding Zach Wilson back. There’s no denying that they’re going to take a cautious approach with regard to their cornerstone quarterback, but it also sounds like they’re ready to let him loose.