The New York Jets and Buffalo Bills meet for the first time since the Aaron Rodgers injury. It's time to continue our NFL odds series with a Jets-Bills prediction and pick.

The New York Jets and Buffalo Bills meet for the first time since the Aaron Rodgers injury. It's time to continue our NFL odds series with a Jets-Bills prediction and pick.

The Jets are coming off a tough loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday Night Football this past week. In a game where they once again struggled to reach the endzone, Zach Wilson has proved he is not the man for the job. This organization is praying that they can be in playoff contention and hope that Aaron Rodgers can somehow return this season. As unlikely as that is, there is still hope for this team as they contain a very good defense. However, a loss to the Buffalo Bills this week will likely put them out of reach for a playoff spot.

The Bills fell to the Denver Broncos on MNF. At (5-5) they are in must-win mode already. It's been a tough start to the season for them but they still have a chance at the playoffs and can still make some noise. They contain a hard schedule but they have the talent to get back on track. This is a good matchup for them to do so, especially on defense. If the Bills are going to turn it around then it will start in Week 11 against a declining Jets team.

Here are the Jets-Bills NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Jets-Bills Odds

New York Jets: +7 (-110)

Buffalo Bills: -7 (-110)

Over: 40 (-105)

Under: 40 (-115)

How to Watch Jets vs. Bills Week 11

Time: 4:25 pm ET/1:25 pm PT

TV: CBS

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial), NFL Sunday Ticket if out-of-market

Why The Jets Could Cover The Spread

It's simple, if the Jets want to cover this spread and potentially upset the Bills on Sunday then Zach Wilson needs to play better. I know it's always easy to blame the quarterback but he is not making the right reads out there. His vision is lackluster as well as he just can't find a way to avoid being sacked many times a game. The Jets' offensive line is atrocious as well, so there is not much Wilson can really do out there. The best way for this offense is to find a way for Wilson to escape the pocket and hit his receivers downfield. He has a cannon, but it's hard to use when he's under pressure every play. The Bills' defense is 12th in the NFL against the pass, so this will be another tough game for Wilson if he doesn't figure it out.

The good news about this team is their defense is 6th overall in the NFL with it being 3rd against the pass. Their rush defense is a whole other story, but they stop teams from scoring and can shut down the pass leading with Sauce Gardner. Gardner will have a fun matchup with Stephon Diggs all game long. If Gardner wins his battles, then the Jets will be in this game late.

Why The Bills Could Cover The Spread

This game will be won on the defensive end for the Bills. The Bills' defense is 5th in opposing scoring this season and the Jets' offense is 30th in scoring. This has the makings of being a very low-scoring game with how bad each offense is at the moment. The Bills will hope that is the case because if they finally allow the Jets to reach the endzone with the talent Buffalo has on defense, then that is a bad sign for a team that is already struggling to win.

Josh Allen needs to play better, it's simple. Allen has thrown 11 interceptions this year which leads the NFL. Averaging one per game is not a recipe for success. He needs to make better decisions and at least get three points when he drives his team down the field. Jets safety Jordan Whitehead has four interceptions on the season and picked off Allen last season. Buffalo still has the 7th ranked offense in the NFL. They need to prove it this week.

Final Jets-Bills Prediction & Pick

I like the Bills to bounce back with a huge win on Sunday. They will cover the spread by doing so.

Final Jets-Bills Prediction & Pick: Bills -7 (-110)