Jets’ X-factor for 2022 NFL season, and it’s not Zach Wilson

So much of what could make this season a success for the New York Jets centers around the development of Zach Wilson. But that doesn’t mean the second-year quarterback is the Jets X-factor for the 2022 NFL season.

Wilson will miss the at least New York’s first three games after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery August 16th. It is vital that when the 23-year-old returns, he takes a major step forward as an NFL quarterback after a rocky rookie season. He completed 55.6 percent of his passes, threw nine touchdown passes and was picked off 11 times in 13 games in 2921.

The Jets have so much invested in Wilson that his development likely trumps wins and losses this season. Still, he’s not New York’s true X-factor in 2022.

New York Jets X-factor: Carl Lawson

As bad as the Jets offense was last season, their defense was worse. They ranked last in the NFL in total team defense, allowing 397.6 yards per game, and last in scoring, surrendering 29.6 points per game. New York was equally as bad against the pass (30th) and run (29th), finishing 2021 with only seven interceptions (tied for 30th) and 33 sacks (tied for 25th).

The Jets addressed those issues this offseason by upgrading their defense, selecting cornerback Sauce Gardner and edge rushers Jermaine Johnson and Micheal Clemons in the 2022 NFL Draft. They also signed corner D.J. Reed, safety Jordan Whitehead, linebacker Kwon Alexander and lineman Solomon Thomas.

But New York’s biggest addition is Carl Lawson, who missed all of 2021 after rupturing his Achilles tendon last August. The 27-year-old, who was called a “monster” and “action figure” by his teammates during training camp, can be a game-changing difference maker for the Jets this season.

Carl Lawson's very first pass-rush rep in over a year 😳 pic.twitter.com/glUt1kFDr0 — Michael Nania (@Michael_Nania) August 29, 2022

The 2017 fourth-round pick seemed poised for stardom a year ago, and his performance during training camp and the preseason portends the same. Fully healthy now, he is champing at the bit to feed on opposing quarterbacks.

The Jets have not had a dominant pass rusher since John Abraham in 2005. Though Lawson’s NFL career high in sacks is 8.5 (as a rookie with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2017), his metrics in 2020 with the Bengals after he recovered from a string of injuries show a player capable of dominating at his position and lifting his teammates in the process.

Lawson played all 16 games in 2020 (11 starts) and had 5.5 sacks. However, he had a career-high 64 pressures and 24 QB hits, meaning he was disrupting the offense on a consistent basis. Pro Football Focus gave him a 76.3 overall grade in 2020 and an 84.9 pass-rushing grade.

Jets defensive end Carl Lawson (right), coming off a torn Achilles, running sprints 100 yards sprints with a teammate after practice. pic.twitter.com/w895qCbdYN — Dan Leberfeld (@jetswhispers) August 5, 2022

Should Lawson improve on those numbers as he enters his prime, he will help elevate the rest of the defense. His mere presence will open holes for linemen Quinnen Williams, John Franklin-Myers, Bryce Huff, Johnson and Clemons to exploit while getting after the passer. A better rush will take pressure off New York’s improved secondary, likely leading to fewer completions, fewer big plays allowed and more takeaways.

And the better the Jets defense plays, the better it is for their offense. They should get the ball back in better field position and avoid being forced to rally back from massive deficits on the scoreboard.

Lawson is the key to that team-wide trickle-down effect. It’s his time. the Jets X-factor for the 2022 NFL season.