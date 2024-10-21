A frightening scene unfolded at Acrisure Stadium during Sunday night's game between the visiting New York Jets and the Pittsburgh Steelers, as Jets guard Xavier Newman suffered a severe head injury after a hard hit.

He collided with Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen immediately after CB Beanie Bishop's interception of quarterback Aaron Rodgers' pass; he fell near the sidelines and did not move.

The concern was immediate as teammates surrounded Xavier Newman-Johnson while team medical personnel rushed to his aid. After removing his facemask, they confirmed he was conscious, but he had to be stabilized and placed on a backboard before being transported to the hospital by ambulance.

Newman had been inserted into the game thanks to an injury to Alijah Vera-Tucker. NBC's Melissa Stark indicated that he had feeling in his extremities, via On3:

“We have a quick update on Jets offensive lineman Xavier Newman,” she said. “He has left for the hospital. The ambulance is on its way. But we can tell you we have movement in his limbs. He squeezed the athletic training staff’s hands, so a great sign there.”

The Jets soon indicated on their official X account that Newman had suffered a neck injury, and would not be returning.

According to the NBC broadcast, Newman is being taken to the Level 1 Trauma Center at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, which is approximately four miles from Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Jets guard Xavier Newman is in his third NFL season

A native of DeSoto, Texas, Xavier Newman attended Baylor University before signing with the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted free agent. Although he made the Titans' roster in 2023, he was waived in October of that year.

Shortly after, Newman was signed to the New York Jets' practice squad. He has since alternated between the practice squad and the active roster. Sunday's game marked his 18th career NFL appearance, which has now unfortunately been cut short.

He was replaced in the Jets lineup by Jake Hanson after the incident.