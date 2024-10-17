ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Jets have underperformed and have lost three straight entering this game, while the Steelers have overperformed and bounced back last week after two straight losses. It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a Jets-Steelers prediction and pick.

The Jets have struggled to a record of 2-4 and have lost three straight games. They have wins against the Patriots and the Titans and then losses against the Niners, Broncos, Vikings, and Bills. Their defense has been great this year, but the offense has been a work in progress. They just made a big trade for Davante Adams, so that should help an offense that has sputtered up to this point in the year.

The Steelers are just playing smart football, and it's gotten them to 4-2. They have wins against the Falcons, the Broncos, the Chargers, and the Raiders. Then, they have losses to the Colts and the Cowboys. As usual, the defense has been great, but the offense has been inconsistent. This week, they might switch quarterbacks and start Russell Wilson instead of Justin Fields because he might have a higher ceiling for this offense than Fields.

Here are the Jets-Steelers NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Jets-Steelers NFL Odds

New York Jets: -1.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -134

Pittsburgh Steelers: +1.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +114

Over: 38.5 (-105)

Under: 38.5 (-115)

How to Watch Jets vs. Steelers

Time: 8:20 pm ET/5:20 pm PT

TV: NBC/Peacock

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Jets Could Cover The Spread/Win

The New York Jets desperately need a jumpstart, especially on offense. Their offense has been very inconsistent. They average 304.3 yards and 18.8 points per game. Aaron Rodgers has been inconsistent this season with 1,387 passing yards, nine passing touchdowns, and five interceptions with a 61.8% completion percentage. Breece Hall has started to get back on track in the backfield after a slow start to the season. He has 310 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns on 83 carries. The receiving corps needs to improve, and they got a big boost from Davante Adams. Currently, Garrett Wilson leads with 41 receptions for 399 receiving yards and three touchdowns. The offense has a tough matchup against the defense of the Steelers.

The Jets' defense has been great. They allow 273 yards per game, which is second in total defense behind only the Titans. They also allow 18 points per game. The passing defense is also second-best behind only the Titans. This defense has a lot of talent, with Quinnen Williams and Will McDonald IV up front. Then, they have an elite secondary with D.J. Reed and Sauce Gardner, and both can lock up almost any opposing receiver. The defense must continue carrying this team until the offense figures anything out.

Why The Steelers Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Steelers have overperformed this season, and their offense is a work in progress. They average 298.3 yards and 20.7 points per game. The offense has started and stopped with Justin Fields under center, and he might be on his way to the bench in favor of Russell Wilson. Still, Fields has 1,106 passing yards, five touchdowns, and one interception with a 66.3% completion percentage. Then, on the ground, Fields has 231 rushing yards and five touchdowns in 55 carries. His teammate in the backfield has been okay at best this year, with Najee Harris having 376 rushing yards and one touchdown on 96 carries. The receivers have struggled as a unit. George Pickens leads the way with 26 receptions for 363 yards, but he has had many off-field issues recently and could potentially be on the trade block.

The Steelers' defense has been great this season. They allow 294.2 yards and 14.3 points per game, ranking eighth in total defense and second in scoring defense. They have been great against the run, allowing 85.5 yards per game, and they are one of six teams that allow under 100 yards per game on the ground. The defense is littered with talent. Cameron Heyward, T.J. Watt, and Patrick Queen make up a formidable front seven for the Steelers. Then, Minkah Fitzpatrick and Joey Porter Jr. are both great in the secondary at safety and cornerback, respectively. They also have a big challenge against a new and improved Jets defense in this game.

Final Jets-Steelers Prediction & Pick

The Jets got a new shiny toy in Davante Adams to help jumpstart this offense even more, and he will be playing in this game as his first game for his new team. I think his arrival will energize a team that already played much better in their last game on offense, even at a loss. The Steelers are tough and well-coached but may start a new quarterback, which might mess with some of their chemistry. Expect this to be a great Sunday Night game, but I like the Jets to win and cover on the road.

Final Jets-Steelers Prediction & Pick: New York Jets -1.5 (-115)