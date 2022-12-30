JJ Watt received an outpouring of well-wishes and heartfelt messages after the Arizona Cardinals star announced his retirement on Twitter. One message, in particular, stood out to him from rookie outside linebacker Jesse Luketa.

Watt opened up to reporters about what he considered “by far the best, hands down, without a question” story among all those that reached out to him.

“There’s this number that I don’t recognize that FaceTimes me. I’m not going to answer a FaceTime I don’t know, so I just let it go to voicemail. And then I get a text from that number and it’s a voice memo,” detailed an enthused JJ Watt to a room full of reporters.

To get the full story, it would probably be best to hear JJ Watt tell it himself in all its glory:

There are few things on this earth more hilarious than someone fresh off their wisdom tooth extraction. The timing couldn’t have been more perfect with Jesse Luketa catching wind of JJ Watt’s retirement right after he got his done.

Are you 1000% an NFL fan?
🚨 Get compelling NFL news, trade rumors, and viral buzz delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch newsletter:
RECOMMENDED
Cardinals, Colt McCoy, J.J. Watt

Arizona Cardinals: 3 bold predictions for Week 17 vs. Falcons

Owen Crisafulli ·

Falcons, Falcons Week 17, Falcons Week 17 Predictions, Cardinals, Falcons Cardinals

Atlanta Falcons: 4 bold predictions for Week 17 vs. Cardinals

Enzo Flojo ·

James Conner, Arizona Cardinals

James Conner injury update to put fantasy owners on high alert

Steve Silverman ·

The silver lining is that his request for a signed jersey indeed came through. It’s a safe bet that Watt might not have treated it with the same sense of urgency had he not exposed the hilarious exchange and leaked the wholesome video for the world to see.

Jesse Luketa will gladly bare the embarrassment in exchange for a signed JJ Watt Cardinals jersey with a personal note included from one of the greatest to ever do it.