By R.P. Salao · 2 min read

JJ Watt received an outpouring of well-wishes and heartfelt messages after the Arizona Cardinals star announced his retirement on Twitter. One message, in particular, stood out to him from rookie outside linebacker Jesse Luketa.

Watt opened up to reporters about what he considered “by far the best, hands down, without a question” story among all those that reached out to him.

“There’s this number that I don’t recognize that FaceTimes me. I’m not going to answer a FaceTime I don’t know, so I just let it go to voicemail. And then I get a text from that number and it’s a voice memo,” detailed an enthused JJ Watt to a room full of reporters.

To get the full story, it would probably be best to hear JJ Watt tell it himself in all its glory:

There are few things on this earth more hilarious than someone fresh off their wisdom tooth extraction. The timing couldn’t have been more perfect with Jesse Luketa catching wind of JJ Watt’s retirement right after he got his done.

The silver lining is that his request for a signed jersey indeed came through. It’s a safe bet that Watt might not have treated it with the same sense of urgency had he not exposed the hilarious exchange and leaked the wholesome video for the world to see.

Jesse Luketa will gladly bare the embarrassment in exchange for a signed JJ Watt Cardinals jersey with a personal note included from one of the greatest to ever do it.