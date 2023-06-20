The Justice Department reported in court filings that Hunter Biden, President Joe Biden's son, will plead guilty to two tax misdemeanors and has struck a deal with federal prosecutors for a felony gun charge, according to The Washington Post. This plea deal will have an impact on the 2024 election, according to CNN.

“The defendant has agreed to plead guilty to both counts of the tax Information,” the prosecutors wrote from Wilmington. The second criminal information is about the gun charge. “The defendant has agreed to enter a Pretrial Diversion Agreement with respect to the firearm Information.”

This tentative agreement to plead guilty and admit facts of the gun charge will likely keep him out of jail. The deal still has yet to be approved by a federal judge, but it's not clear what day Hunter Biden might appear in court to enter his plea.

The younger Biden's tax charges include the failure to pay in 2017 and 2018. The combined tax liability is about $1.2 million. The aforementioned prosecutors plan to recommend a sentence of probation for those counts because his representatives have said he paid back the IRS what he owed.

Overall, prosecutors recommend two years of probation and diversion conditions. Should President Joe Biden's son meet the conditions of the diversion program, the gun charge would be expunged from his record.

This investigation was opened in 2018 during the Trump administration and has been a hot topic between the two parties. Republicans accuse the Biden admin for reluctance to pursue the case.