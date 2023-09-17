After Sunday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the Cincinnati Bengals are now 1-7 in the first two weeks of a season with Joe Burrow at quarterback. The slow starts have not limited the Bengals in the past however, as they advanced to the AFC Championship Game or further in each of the last two seasons. In Burrow's rookie year of course, he went down with a season ending knee injury.

The Bengals are 0-2 this year, with a bad loss to the Cleveland Browns in the season opener and now a 24-27 loss Sunday. Across those two games, Burrow has a 56.9% completion percentage for 302 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Across all eight games Burrow has played in the first two weeks of a season, he has 12 touchdowns to nine interceptions and averages 5.8 yards per attempt.

Cincinnati has really struggled to get the offense going this season. Against Cleveland, they practically couldn't do anything. Burrow finished with just 82 total passing yards. Over the past two seasons, he averaged 284.

Things went slightly better against the Ravens, though the offense still managed just 4.9 yards per play. Seven of Cincinnati's 24 points came from a punt return touchdown.

The good news is Week 3 with Joe Burrow has gone well historically. The Bengals are 2-0-1 in those games and Burrow has thrown eight touchdowns with just one interception.

The Bengals host the Los Angeles Rams next Monday in a rematch of Super Bowl LVI, which the Rams won 23-20. Cincinnati will look to bounce back after starting the year with two tough divisional losses.