The Philadelphia 76ers got a new winning streak started in a dominant win over the Chicago Bulls. Joel Embiid led a sensational offensive performance with James Harden sidelined. However, the good feelings after the win were clouded by a bizarre injury situation involving Embiid.

After a remarkably dominant first half for Philly in which he had 12 points, seven rebounds and seven assists, Embiid was not on the court as the third quarter began. Initially, the word was that the Sixers were just resting Embiid because they had built up such a big lead. But by the end of the game, the team said that he was dealing with mild soreness in his right calf. Doc Rivers told reporters after the game that he isn’t worried about the injury that much.

Doc Rivers gave an update on Joel Embiid's right calf tightness postgame in Chicago: pic.twitter.com/IcFPHUmqgS — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) March 23, 2023

“Not much, no, not at all,” Rivers said when asked how concerned he was over Embiid’s calf. “I think he’ll be ready for next game. It’s just precaution. We had a lead, felt like we could hold it. Whenever you hear calf, you just say, ‘That’s it.’” The Sixers coach said that benchin him was “the right thing to do” since they are about to travel to the west coast for three games against the Golden State Warriors, Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets.

Joel Embiid echoed the sentiments from Rivers, saying that he will likely play on Friday against the Warriors, according to Gina Mizell of the Philadelphia Inquirer. The Sixers’ superstar said that he felt something in his calf on Monday and that it “popped” in the first half.

“Like I always say, it’s all about the playoffs. Trying to make sure that I get there healthy. We’re just gonna see how it goes the next few days,” Embiid said, via the Philadelphia Inquirer.

The Sixers will certainly continue to excercise caution with their stars as the playoffs draw near.