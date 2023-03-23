A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

The Chicago Bulls came into Wednesday’s matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers in dire need of a win. The Bulls were on a three-game winning streak, and they needed to keep their advantage against the Indiana Pacers, who were just two games behind them for the 10th and final Play-In spot in the East. Well, unfortunately for Chicago, Joel Embiid and the Sixers had other plans.

The game was virtually over by halftime after the Sixers mounted a seemingly insurmountable 76-47 lead over a hapless Chicago side. Apparently, even Philly was confident that the game was already in the bag at that point. So much so, that they didn’t even need Embiid to return in the second half.

The Sixers decided not to bring Embiid half for the second half of the game “because of the score differential,” per beat reporter Derek Bodner of The Athletic. Simply put, Philly knew that there was no way Chicago was going to get back in this one so they opted to give Embiid the rest of the night off. Savage.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

To be fair, Embiid’s official diagnosis is tightness in his right calf. However, it was quickly revealed after the game that Embiid is expected to be available on Friday when they take on Stephen Curry and the defending champs Golden State Warriors.

There’s nothing to worry about for Sixers fans here. Joel Embiid is fine. He just got some much-deserved rest in a game that ended up being a complete blowout. It’s an altogether different story for the Bulls, though.