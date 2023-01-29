Joel Embiid wasn’t trying to make a statement. Whether he intended to or not, the Philadelphia 76ers center let his play do the talking during the team’s 126-119 win over the Denver Nuggets on Saturday.

Embiid, who finished as the MVP runner-up to Nikola Jokic the last two seasons, was the clear victor in their head-to-head matchup to close NBA Rivalry Week. 47 points, 18 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 steals, and 2 blocks would be a pretty decisive win over your matchup in nearly every game.

Asked about whether it was a statement game amidst another MVP race with Nikola Jokic seen as one of the favorites, Joel Embiid shrugged it off and claims he’s done trying to campaign for himself, via ESPN’s Tim Bontemps:

“I don’t know. That’s up to you guys to decide,” Embiid told ESPN with a smile, referring to the media, who votes for MVP and the other season-ending awards. “Like I told you, I’m done arguing for myself. It’s all out there. Whatever I do.

“But the focus is on winning. As long as we win, I know everything is going to take care of itself. If we keep winning, and everyone stays healthy, I’ve got a better chance of going out there and winning a championship.”

Campaigning for his own MVP cause didn’t exactly help Embiid last season. He knows that the best place to lobby for your candidacy is on the hardwood.

The Sixers’ win over the Nuggets gives them seven in a row, including 12 of their last 14 as they inch closer to the East’s top spot. Staying at that pace will win Joel some MVP votes.