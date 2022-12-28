By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid continues to cement his status as one of the greatest players ever in Sixers history, breaking and setting new records every opportunity he gets.

On Tuesday against the Washington Wizards, Embiid dropped 48 points on top of 11 rebounds, three steals and three blocks. It is now his sixth 40-point game this season and 32nd overall in his career, breaking a tie with Wilt Chamberlain for the second-most in Sixers history.

Now, Embiid is only trailing Allen Iverson for the most 40-point games ever as a Sixer. Fittingly enough, AI has 76 of such games.

There’s no doubt that Joel Embiid has a good chance to break Allen Iverson’s record. The Philly legend spent 12 seasons with the team and featured in 722 regular season games. Meanwhile, JoJo is only in his seventh playing year with the Sixers and has suit up in just 352 regular season matches.

Of course it’s unlikely Embiid is focusing on breaking that record. With the championship expectations on them, he’ll definitively be happier to win the championship trophy over individual accolades. Nonetheless, it’ll definitely be incredible to see him achieve that feat while leading the team to the promised land.

For what it’s worth, Embiid’s historic night on Tuesday would have been better had they won. Unfortunately, he and James Harden were the only bright spots for the Sixers and were no match against the balanced offense of the Wizards. Philadelphia succumbed to the Washington franchise, 116-111.