When it comes to the 4th of July, the legend of Joey Chestnut is discussed across America. However, this time around, the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest was surprisingly canceled due to weather conditions, including potential lightning storms.

Chestnut, who has 15 titles to his name and holds the record for eating 76 hot dogs in 10 minutes, wasn't thrilled with the cancellation. After all, guys such as Chestnut work all year for this day, and he dropped an NSFW take after the announcement was made in hopes of finding a way to make it work (h/t Kenneth Heasley).

“I’m gonna get the rest of the guys out and we’re gonna do this f***er.”

Hear me out, I’m not saying the Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest is going to happen, but @joeyjaws just came out and said and I quote, “I’m gonna get the rest of the guys out and we’re gonna do this f***er.” #nathansfamous #ESPN pic.twitter.com/PhOTQGrKWv — Kenneth Heasley (@HeasleyK13) July 4, 2023

Joey Chestnut is doing everything in his power to get it going. However, ESPN has updated the banner and it looks like Chestnut's ploy might have moved the needle enough to get this event going.

Programming Update: The 2023 Nathan's Famous Hot Dog-Eating Men's Competition will resume at 2p ET on ESPN2 🌭 https://t.co/5UkjxlB42q — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) July 4, 2023

The first-place winner is awarded $10,000, and Joey Chestnut has made a fortune in eating contests and has become a national sensation. The 39-year-old has 55 titles to his name, and surely he wasn't entirely happy with the decision to cancel the event due to weather. Some of Chestnut's other food-eating accolades include chicken wings, pulled pork sandwiches, tacos, hamburgers, hard-boiled eggs, and a ton of other things, but the hot dogs are his bread and butter.

As of right now, all signs indicate that the event will take place, and Chestnut is set to continue his impressive resume as the top hot dog-eating champion in the world.