The Steelers kicked off their rookie minicamp schedule on Friday, and there was plenty of attention centered on Joey Porter Jr.

Porter is well familiar with the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, as he spent countless hours as a kid watching his father, Joey Porter Sr., practice with the Steelers.

Porter made his first appearance at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex as a member of the Steelers organization on Friday.

The former Penn State standout was left in awe after he completed his first practice with the Steelers.

“It was something crazy,” Porter said on Friday. “Something I checked off my bucket list now that I am an actual Steeler. It was good. … I soaked it all in.

“It took me like three minutes to get outside because I was just standing at my locker. I did that whole little scene and prayed. I looked out here through the whole field and was like, dang I used to be out here as a middle schooler, as a person in high school, and now I am really out here.”

The Steelers selected Porter with the No. 32 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. He bolstered his NFL Draft stock during his four-season run at Penn State, where he tallied 113 total tackles, 20 passes defended, and one interception.

The Steelers have two days left on their rookie minicamp schedule. Pittsburgh will then turn its attention to Day 1 of its OTAs schedule, which will come on May 23.