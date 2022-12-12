By Guilherme Hiray Leal · 3 min read

The Dallas Mavericks entered the 2022-23 season full of expectations. After acquiring center Christian Wood, most people saw it as the best team built around Luka Doncic since the Slovenian joined the NBA.

Following the first two months of basketball, the Mavs are just 13-13 and 10th in the Western Conference. As of now, Dallas has the final spot for the Play-In Tournament. For comparison, the surprising Utah Jazz and Sacramento Kings have better records and are in better positions than the Mavs.

Because of that, the team is involved in many trade rumors. If the Mavs really want to compete for bigger things, though, they might need to act sooner rather than later.

One of the names that have been connected with Dallas is Atlanta’s John Collins. Since signing a five-year, $125 million extension in 2021, the power forward seems to always be connected with trade rumors. In 2022-23, he is averaging his worst numbers since his rookie year. Collins is registering 12.3 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists while shooting 48.4 percent from the field and just 21.9 percent from beyond the arc.

He might be a viable option for the Mavs. However, they must offer a good package for Atlanta as Collins has many suitors interested in his services. With that being said, here is the perfect offer Dallas must make to acquire John Collins from the Hawks.

Mavs receive: John Collins

Hawks receive: Reggie Bullock, Davis Bertans, 2025 First-Round Pick, 2027 First-Round Pick (lottery protected)

The biggest problem surrounding the Mavs is that they do not have many young players that could attract Atlanta’s eyes. Doncic is untouchable, while Josh Green and Jaden Hardy are still unproven players. Because of what Dallas can offer, the Hawks might prefer players who can contribute right away instead of in the future.

At the end of the day, Collins still gives solid rebounding and scoring for Atlanta. With Murray, Clint Capela and Onyeka Okongwu on the roster, the team seems to be in a good position regarding rebounding.

That would leave scoring as the main area to replace the loss of Collins. Reggie Bullock is still 31 years old and was an important offensive piece for the Mavs in their recent playoff runs. So far this season, he is averaging only 4.6 points and shooting only 31-28-67.

Despite his struggles, Bullock has playoff experience and could provide some scoring off the bench for the Hawks.

The other player in the trade would be Davis Bertans. The Latvian is off Dallas’ rotation, averaging just 7.6 minutes and appearing in only 10 games this season. He is recording 3.4 points and hitting 39.1 percent from 3-point land.

While their numbers are not great this year, Bertans and Bullock could help one of Atlanta’s struggles. The Hawks are second-to-last in the league in 3-point shooting, making 32.1 percent of their attempts. The duo could immediately contribute in that area, spreading the floor and allowing Young and Murray to infiltrate the paint.

The main issue in this trade is the salary. Bullock is making $10 million this year with 2023-24 not fully guaranteed, but Bertans is under contract until 2025-26, earning an average of $16.5 million a season.

To make Atlanta accept the offer, the Mavs should offer at least two first-round picks. First and foremost, it would be an incentive to take Bertans’ long contract. Also, the Hawks do not have many first-round selections due to the Murray trade. Atlanta sent three selections and a pick swap to the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for the guard.

In the end, this trade would give Atlanta more scorers to compensate for its non-shooting big men. But most importantly, it helps the Hawks refill their draft assets. This Dallas offer would not only help Atlanta right now, but it would help the team in the future as well.