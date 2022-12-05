By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

The Dallas Mavericks may have recently brought in Kemba Walker to give Luka Doncic some playmaking help, but it doesn’t mean they are stopping right there. According to recent reports, the Mavs are also keeping an eye on New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose.

Dallas is said to be “interested” in Rose, which could signify that they are not yet sold Walker would be able to help them. The veteran guard only signed a one-year non-guaranteed deal with the Mavs, and he is still out as he works his way back to game shape.

It remains to be seen if the Mavs will really make a move for Rose, but it is safe to assume they are first going to take a look on how Walker will fit it and perform alongside Luka and the rest of the team before making any decision.

If the Walker experiment doesn’t work, though, it would definitely make sense for Dallas to make a trade for Derrick Rose. The former NBA MVP has seen his role with the Knicks diminish with the arrival of former Mavs point guard Jalen Brunson, and it just looks fitting if he comes to the Big D and help fill the void left by Brunson in the backcourt.

While Rose is no longer the same player he once was, he has plenty left in the tank. He is also a reliable playmaker who can benefit the Mavs with his playoff experience. Rose averaged 12.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists with the Knicks in 2021-22, albeit in just 26 appearances.

For now, Mavs fans have to wait and see what the team will do. But there’s no doubt they aren’t going to be satisfied until they surround Luka Doncic with the right players.