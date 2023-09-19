It does seem that a fifth John Wick film is inevitable. While the fourth film appeared to kill off its titular character, it still seems he will somehow return. Turns out, Keanu Reeves himself begged to be killed off in the fourth film.

The producer of the upcoming John Wick spin-off series, The Continental, spoke to Collider about the series. Basil Iwanyk also revealed that Reeves really fought to have the titular character die permanently.

“After the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th [John Wick] movie, making these films is so exhausting and it destroys Kenau, physically and emotionally, Iwanyk said. “By the end, he's always like, ‘I can't do this again,' and we agree with him. The guy is just a shell of himself because he just goes off and goes for it. He was like, ‘I wanna be definitively killed at the end of this movie.' We were like, ‘You know, we'll leave a 10% little opening [to return].'”

To further his point, Iwanyk gave an eye-opening Beatles comparison for the John Wick crew: “We've all become such good friends and we all like each other so much and we’re all so tickled by the success of these movies, critically and commercially that we all think to ourselves, ‘Okay, how do we get the band back together, in a way that merits a good story in the next evolution of John.' At this point, it’s Keanu and Chad [Stahelski] getting together to figure out what that story is. The way I describe it is that they’re like Paul McCartney and John Lennon, and I’m Ringo. They’ll call me and let me know, ‘All right, we’re showing up. Here’s where you show up, and here’s what our story is.'”

Keanu Reeves' career was revived by the John Wick franchise. We will see if he will come back for a fifth adventure.