Even though John Wick: Chapter 4 seemingly marked the end of its titular character, the director has given an update on Keanu Reeves' status.

Warning: Spoilers for John Wick: Chapter 4 ahead

At the end of the latest John Wick film, the titular character, played by Reeves, dies. After a shootout with Marquis Vincent Bisset de Gramont (Bill Skarsgård), which he wins, he bleeds out while watching the sunset. We then see Winston (Ian McShane) and the Bowery King (Laurence Fishburne) bid his grave farewell. However, we never see the body go into a casket.

But money speaks, and Chapter 4 grossed $426 million at the box office — more than any other entry by a wide margin. Lionsgate will surely want Chad Stahelski and Keanu Reeves to team up once more.

Josh Horowitz spoke to Stahelski — who has directed all four entries in the John Wick series — for his Happy Sad Confused podcast. When asked about Reeves' future as the assassin, Stahelski said, “If you asked him [Reeves] right now, ‘Would you do John Wick [Chapter 5],' he'd be [like], ‘F**k yeah.' But then he'd look and go, ‘Well, what is it?' I have no f**king idea.”

However, Stahelski is also aware of how the audience may perceive a fifth installment as a cash grab. Though he doesn't consider doing another film as putting the series' legacy on the line. He doesn't “consider it a risk” if they do a fifth one, but also said, “There [are] plenty of examples recently where people bash their franchises, you know, trying to force a sequel where there was no meat on the bone to begin with.”

In conclusion, “I don't think there's any reason to bring John Wick back without a real reason… I think most of the audience would love to see Keanu back, they just don't want to be treated like idiots.”