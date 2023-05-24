Alongside many other guitar legends, Johnny Depp honored the late guitarist and good friend of his, Jeff Beck. Before leaving London, Depp performed a tribute to his longtime friend, alongside other rock legends like Eric Clapton. It was on the same stage Beck and Depp performed on a year ago, according to TMZ.

At the Royal Albert Hall, Depp accompanied rock legends Eric Clapton, Rod Stewart, Ronnie Wood, Billy Gibbons, Joss Stone, Kirk Hammett and more. During the Monday night concert, Depp played in honor of his old friend wearing cool accessories and a jacket with Beck’s face on the back of it. The tribute show was announced by Beck’s wife Sandra and Eric Clapton back in March. This was the first of two tribute concerts.

Beck died earlier this year in January of bacterial meningitis at 78. But almost exactly a year ago, Johnny Depp and Beck performed together on the exact same stage. This venue was honoring their performance together, but also their companionship. The two weren’t unfamiliar playing partners. They worked together in the studio several times; the duo even recorded a cover of John Lennon’s Isolation album.

Geoffrey Arnold Beck, better known as Jeff Beck, was an English guitarist. He rose to prominence as a member of the rock band the Yardbirds. Afterwards, he founded the Jeff Beck Group and Beck, Bogert & Appice. He was a multi-genre performer, favoring instrumentals with a creative touch. He had a wide range that touched blues rock, hard rock, jazz fusion and a blend of guitar-rock and electronica. Rolling Stone described him as “one of the most influential lead guitarists in rock.”