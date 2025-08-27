The New York Yankees continued their home run barrage in an 11-2 win over the Washington Nationals. After Giancarlo Stanton powered the Yankees past Washington on Tuesday, New York left the yard six times in the series finale. The team now has 14 homers in a four-game winning streak.

Manager Aaron Boone was impressed with New York’s power surge. “That was some banging right there,” Boone said following Wednesday’s onslaught, per the New York Daily News’ Gary Phillips.

Six Yankees players went deep against the Nationals in the win. Trent Grisham got New York on the board with a leadoff shot in the bottom of the first. But the Yankees exploded with four bombs in the third inning.

Aaron Judge hit a two-run blast and Cody Bellinger went back-to-back with the reigning MVP. Later in the inning Ryan McMahon delivered a three-run homer, just his second deep ball since joining the Yankees prior to the trade deadline. And Ben Rice launched a solo dinger, his second of the series and 22nd of the season.

Yankees outscore Nationals 26-8 in three-game sweep

New York Yankees designated hitter Aaron Judge (99) hits a two run home run against the Washington Nationals during the third inning at Yankee Stadium.
Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

After three innings, New York handed starting pitcher Max Fried a 10-0 lead. The team batted around in the third, sending 15 hitters to the plate.

Austin Wells led off the fourth inning with his 18th homer of the season, putting the Yankees up 11-0. It was the last run New York would score but it was all the team needed. Fried allowed just one run on four hits and two walks with six strikeouts over seven innings, earning his 14th win.

Bellinger’s home run placed the 2025 Yankees in exclusive company. His 410-foot solo dong was his 25th of the season. With it, New York’s outfield of Grisham (26), Judge (41) and Bellinger all have at least 25 homers this year. The last time a trio of Yankees outfielders accomplished the feat was in 1941.

That season, Joe DiMaggio, Charlie Keller and Tommy Henrich all finished with at least 30 bombs. DiMaggio had his legendary 56-game hit streak and won AL MVP. And the Yankees went on to win the World Series.

This year New York lost its hold on the division, falling behind the Toronto Blue Jays during a midseason swoon. But the Yankees are heating up again, winning four straight games and going 11-4 over their last 15 contests.

New York trails Toronto by four games in the AL East. Even if the Yankees can't catch the Blue Jays they're likely to clinch a Wild Card berth and could be a tough out if the power surge continues.

More New York Yankees News
New York Yankees third baseman Ryan McMahon (19) hits a three run home run against the Washington Nationals during the third inning at Yankee Stadium.
Yankees’ Ryan McMahon doesn’t hold back on recent performance after blasting homer vs. NationalsJordan Llanes ·
New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. (13) and New York Yankees left fielder Jasson Dominguez (24) low five to celebrate the victory against the Washington Nationals after the ninth inning at Yankee Stadium.
Yankees extend insane streak with Nationals beatdownAbdullah Imran ·
New York Yankees left fielder Cody Bellinger (35) rounds the bases after hitting a home run in a game against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium, Aug 13, 2025, Bronx, New York, USA. MLB Network’s Sean Casey and Mark DeRosa break down the secrets behind Yankees outfielder Cody Bellinger’s stellar season.
Cody Bellinger homer puts 2025 team in Joe DiMaggio territoryZachary Draves ·
New York Yankees right fielder Giancarlo Stanton (27) hits a two run home run in the sixth inning against the Washington Nationals at Yankee Stadium.
Yankees’ Cody Bellinger gives Giancarlo Stanton his flowers with ‘locked in’ claimJordan Llanes ·
New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe (11) takes a lead during the seventh inning against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium.
Yankees’ Aaron Boone has defiant take on another hitless Anthony Volpe gameChristopher Hennessy ·
New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone (17) speaks to reporters before the game against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Yankees manager Aaron Boone’s hilarious reaction to José Caballero’s stolen baseJedd Pagaduan ·