After a rough weekend series in which they lost the first three matchups of a four-game set against the Boston Red Sox, the New York Yankees have rebounded nicely. They've won four straight since that skid, defeating the Red Sox in the Sunday night finale of their series before sweeping the visiting Washington Nationals. That gives New York a winning homestand. In the series finale against the Nationals, third baseman Ryan McMahon hit a three-run home run that helped spur the Bronx Bombers to victory. McMahon spoke to Yankees beat writer Gary Phillips about his recent struggles since joining the Yankees, and Phillips shared those thoughts via X (formerly Twitter).

“Ryan McMahon had a .619 OPS with the #Yankees and a .514 OPS over his last 15 games before hitting his 2nd HR with the team and first in the Bronx today,” posted Phillips after the Yankees' win. “‘Oh, man, finally,' he said of his 3-R shot. “‘I've sucked. I don't think it's a secret, so I'm just trying to get going.'”

Getting McMahon back to the form that he showed earlier in his career with the Colorado Rockies would only help the Yanks. After all, third base was the biggest hole that New York had coming into the season. After Oswaldo Cabrera was lost for the season, the team hoped that veteran DJ LeMahieu and a couple of youngsters could handle the hot corner. Unfortunately, LeMahieu struggled so much that New York cut ties, then they traded former top prospect Oswald Peraza to the Los Angeles Angels. McMahon was brought aboard before the deadline, in addition to Amed Rosario and Jose Caballero. Will the Yankees find a consistent starter at third before the postseason?

Yankees need more from third base as they chase playoff spot

Aug 23, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees third baseman Amed Rosario (14) fields a ground ball hit by Boston Red Sox third baseman Alex Bregman (not pictured) and throws to first base for an out during the first inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images
Safe to say, the hope is that McMahon can use today's performance to springboard himself to a strong closing streak on the season. While the Yankees hope to return to the World Series, they must first lock in their playoff spot. At the moment, New York holds the second AL Wild Card spot. If they continue their current winning streak, they could move past the Red Sox for the top spot.

If the Yankees are unable to catch the Toronto Blue Jays in the AL East, then taking the top Wild Card spot is the next best thing. The Bombers would be able to host their Wild Card round opponent, whether it's the Red Sox, Seattle Mariners, or another contender. Playing at Yankee Stadium would undoubtedly give the Yankees an edge. Will McMahon finally seize hold of the hot corner? Or will Rosario and/or Caballero take it for themselves?

