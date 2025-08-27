The San Francisco 49ers have experienced some injury woes ahead of the 2025-26 campaign, especially in the wide receiver room. However, other injuries on the defensive line have caused some concern with the new season around the corner. On Wednesday, head coach Kyle Shanahan shared an optimistic update regarding the defensive line.

With Dominick Puni and Yetur Gross-Matos both dealing with knee injuries, Shanahan claims that both players will be ready to go by the Week 1 opener against the Seattle Seahawks, according to Matt Barrows of The Athletic. The 45-year-old head coach claimed that he and the 49ers are “optimistic,” especially when it comes to Puni.

“Kyle Shanahan said the team is optimistic Dominick Puni (knee) and Yetur Gross-Matos (knee) will be ready for Week 1. He said Puni was trending in a positive direction. ‘We're optimistic about it, we're hoping so,' he said of Puni.”

Puni, who is 25 years old, suffered a knee sprain in mid-August during training camp. The injury occurred during the 49ers' first preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders. But it sounds like he could be ready to go by the Week 1 opener.

Article Continues Below

As for Gross-Matos, the 27-year-old defensive lineman is attempting to bounce back from a serious knee injury that occurred in 2024. It's not clear if he'll be available for the start of the season. But at the very least, Kyle Shanahan sounds confident Gross-Matos will eventually return.

The 49ers are expected to utilize a defensive line consisting of Nick Bosa, Jordan Elliott, Kalia Davis, and first-round rookie Mykel Williams. Once they are back in action, both Puni and Gross-Matos are likely to come off the bench as rotational assets.

Look for Kyle Shanahan and the coaching staff to provide more injury updates regarding the 49ers' roster. San Francisco hopes to bounce back from its 6-11 record from a season ago. But staying healthy will play a large part in that.

More San Francisco 49ers News
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) and Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold (0) get tangled after a play during the first quarter at Levi's Stadium
49ers’ Jauan Jennings requested a trade, per John Lynch, with a catchKendall Capps ·
New York Jets Special Teams Thomas Morstead (6) during a practice session for the match against Minnesota Vikings at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
49ers reunite with veteran special teamerBenedetto Vitale ·
San Francisco 49ers linebacker Curtis Robinson (59) celebrates with teammates after returning an interception for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Levi's Stadium.
ESPN insider makes bold Super Bowl prediction for 49ersYago Antunes ·
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (1) catches a pass during the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.
49ers beat out Steelers for veteran WRGerard Angelo Samillano ·
New England Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne (84) makes a catch during training camp at Gillette Stadium.
49ers rumors: Adam Schefter teases signing of released Patriots receiverJordan Llanes ·
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (5) makes a reception in the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at Levi's Stadium.
Demarcus Robinson’s 3-game suspension upheld after appealJake Faigus ·