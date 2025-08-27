The San Francisco 49ers have experienced some injury woes ahead of the 2025-26 campaign, especially in the wide receiver room. However, other injuries on the defensive line have caused some concern with the new season around the corner. On Wednesday, head coach Kyle Shanahan shared an optimistic update regarding the defensive line.

With Dominick Puni and Yetur Gross-Matos both dealing with knee injuries, Shanahan claims that both players will be ready to go by the Week 1 opener against the Seattle Seahawks, according to Matt Barrows of The Athletic. The 45-year-old head coach claimed that he and the 49ers are “optimistic,” especially when it comes to Puni.

“Kyle Shanahan said the team is optimistic Dominick Puni (knee) and Yetur Gross-Matos (knee) will be ready for Week 1. He said Puni was trending in a positive direction. ‘We're optimistic about it, we're hoping so,' he said of Puni.”

Puni, who is 25 years old, suffered a knee sprain in mid-August during training camp. The injury occurred during the 49ers' first preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders. But it sounds like he could be ready to go by the Week 1 opener.

As for Gross-Matos, the 27-year-old defensive lineman is attempting to bounce back from a serious knee injury that occurred in 2024. It's not clear if he'll be available for the start of the season. But at the very least, Kyle Shanahan sounds confident Gross-Matos will eventually return.

The 49ers are expected to utilize a defensive line consisting of Nick Bosa, Jordan Elliott, Kalia Davis, and first-round rookie Mykel Williams. Once they are back in action, both Puni and Gross-Matos are likely to come off the bench as rotational assets.

Look for Kyle Shanahan and the coaching staff to provide more injury updates regarding the 49ers' roster. San Francisco hopes to bounce back from its 6-11 record from a season ago. But staying healthy will play a large part in that.