Three dates on the upcoming tour from the Hollywood Vampires — a group consisting of Johnny Depp, Alice Cooper, and Joe Perry of Aerosmith — have been postponed thanks to an injury suffered by Depp.

The Hollywood Vampires announced via their social media accounts that they have to postpone upcoming dates in Boston, MA, Manchester, NH, and Bethel, NY.

“We are sad to share that the Hollywood Vampires will be rescheduling our three U.S. tour dates this coming week. Johnny has sustained a painful injury to his ankle following his recent appearances and has been advised by his doctor not to travel,” the band said in a statement.

They continued, “He is devastated by this turn of events, but looks forward to resting up so all four vampires can bring their absolute best to the tour in Europe.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The statement included that the tickets purchased for the postponed dates will be honored on the new dates which are July 28 (Boston, MA), July 29 (Manchester, NH), and July 30 (Bethel, NY).

Johnny Depp, Alice Cooper, and Joe Perry founded the Hollywood Vampires in 2012 and include Duff McKangan and Matt Sorum as a part of their touring band. In addition to their tours, the band has released two studio albums — Hollywood Vampires and Rise — which have featured iconic guest appearances ranging from Paul McCartney to Dave Grohl.

The past few years have not been kind to Depp, but things are beginning to trend upward for him. His latest film role — his first in three years — came in Jeanne du Barry in which he played Louis XV. The film had the honor of opening this year’s Cannes Film Festival.