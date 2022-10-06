The Columbus Blue Jackets pulled the biggest prize of NHL free agency this past summer. Superstar forward Johnny Gaudreau signed a massive seven-year contract to shockingly join Columbus in July. Many expected Gaudreau to move on from the Calgary Flames, but this was a surprise.

The move has rejuvenated the Blue Jackets organization. Fans, staff, and players are all buzzing about this upcoming season. Blue Jackets forward Patrik Laine was chief among them, as he quickly signed an extension with the team.

Now, with the NHL season drawing near, the Blue Jackets and their fans are excited to see their new superstar on the ice. Head coach Brad Larsen will begin playing Gaudreau and Laine on the same line, giving them one of the best top-line duos in the entire league.

So how will Gaudreau perform in his first season with Columbus? Will he perform as advertised, or will Columbus feel buyer’s remorse soon? Here are two bold predictions for Johnny Gaudreau’s 2022-23 season with the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Johnny Gaudreau: 2 bold predictions for Blue Jackets star in 2022-23 NHL season

2) Doubling up on franchise history

Here is a trivia question for the non-Blue Jackets fans among those reading this piece. Who holds the record for most points in a single season in Columbus franchise history? The answer is Artemi Panarin, who recorded 87 points in the 2018-19 season.

Panarin also set the franchise record for most assists in a single season that year with 59. Panarin has since moved on to the New York Rangers. His records will soon follow him out the door.

Gaudreau will break the franchise record for most points and assists in a single Blue Jackets season. This feat may not be entirely unfathomable for Johnny Hockey to surpass, either.

The Columbus star has recorded 89+ points in two of the last four seasons. He scored 99 points in 2018-19 and an astonishing 115 points last season. He was a 40-goal-scorer last year and recorded a career-high 75 assists.

Playing with Laine should mean that Johnny Hockey has no problem reaching 60 assists and 90 points in 2022-23.

1) Johnny Gaudreau: Art Ross winner

This might not be a bold prediction given his season last year, but considering his competition, it’ll be no easy feat.

The Art Ross Trophy is awarded to the player who leads the NHL in points during a season. Last year’s winner was Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers. Finishing behind him was Gaudreau, who finished eight points shy of McDavid.

This year, the Blue Jackets star will claim the top spot for himself. He will win the Art Ross as the top point producer in the entire National Hockey League.

One of the biggest reasons why is Laine. Here’s a free bold prediction for those reading: Laine will break the team’s record for most goals scored in a single season. Believe it or not, there is a bit of a president for this.

The Blue Jackets’ single-season record for most goals in a season is 41. Rick Nash (2003-04) shares this honor with Cam Atkinson (2018-19). Those who have been paying attention will notice that Atkinson achieved his feat the same season Panarin broke his records.

History will repeat itself and then some for Gaudreau. Feeding Laine will help him rack up the assists and points. Other contributors like Jack Roslovic, Boone Jenner, Jakub Voracek, and Zach Werenski will also be huge in reaching these totals.

Regardless of who’s on the receiving end of a Gaudreau pass, the result will be the same. They will score, and Johnny Hockey will establish himself as an elite point producer.