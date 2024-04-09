Joker: Folie à Deux has a laughter-fueled new teaser that indicates the entire trailer is coming tonight.
In the brief 27-second clip, the text pops on the screen that says, “Full trailer online tonight.”
It shows Joaquin Phoenix as Arthur Fleck, the Joker, without makeup on, laughing—not just normal laughing, but as if he's just witnessed something absolutely hilarious.
He appears to be doing all of this from Arkham Asylum.
The first teaser for’JOKER 2’ has been released. pic.twitter.com/PgThwQdxgF
— Complex Pop Culture (@ComplexPop) April 9, 2024
So, with this said, when is the new trailer coming out so we get a glimpse of Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn? According to Comicbook.com, it will be out at 9:30 PM ET today, April 9.
Joker 2 is a musical…Or isn't it?
Director Todd Phillips confirmed that this new Joker sequel will be a musical, putting Gaga's vocals to the test. The composer for the film, Hildur Guðnadóttir, told CB.com, “All I can say is there is going to be a lot of music. That's all I can give away.”
That said, the director of photography, Lawrence Sher, said, “It's got some music. It's not a musical per say. But it just has music in it, that's all. Music is a part of the movie and the characters, but I don't know if it's a musical. There's a lot of music in the first Joker as well.”
Gaga has teased the release of new music on social media, so it'll be interesting to see if these new tunes are part of the movie.
Margot Robbie applauds the move about Lady Gaga being cast as the villain Harley Quinn. Robbie played the part the part in Suicide Squad and Birds of Prey.
She said, “It makes me so happy because I said from the very beginning that all I want is for Harley Quinn to be one of those characters — the way Macbeth or Batman always gets passed from great actor to great actor. Someone gets to do their Batman, or someone gets to do their Macbeth.”
Robbie added, “It's such an honor to have built a foundation strong enough that Harley can now be one of those characters that other actors get to have a go at playing. And I think she'll do something incredible with it.”
The new film features Phoenix reprising his role for which he won the Best Actor Oscar. IndieWire reports that Joker was the sixth highest-grossing film of 2019 and made history as the first R-rated film to gross over $1 billion worldwide.
Other cast members include Jacob Lofland as an Arkham Asylum inmate, Catherine Keener in an unknown role, and Brendan Gleeson in an unknown role.
The movie takes place in the asylum but wasn't shot in Gotham City. They filmed the sequel in Los Angeles, primarily due to tax credits.
“No other city has more resources than L.A. when it comes to our industry,” the director said. “And to have this kind of support for the work we do from the California Film Commision's Film & Television Tax Credit Program is a nice welcome for all of us on Joker: Folie à Deux. Having spent the last several years filming in iconic locales here in the U.S. and around the globe, I'm looking forward to returning to the place I call home and to serving the state by bringing a project of this scope to California.”
So, be prepared as the new Joker trailer drops tonight.