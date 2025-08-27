The Washington Commanders got things settled with Terry McLaurin, but there is still roster murkiness with the backup quarterback spot. Also, the Commanders faced tough choices, and here is their most surprising 53-man roster cut before the 2025 NFL season.

First, let’s talk about the elephant. The Commanders have the oldest roster in the NFL in at least 10 years. The average age is 28.1 years old.

So while Clelin Ferrell fits the age profile by turning 28 earlier this year, he didn’t make the cut. And that’s a surprise. The Commanders were his third team, so it’s not like he hasn’t been here before. He played for the Raiders and 49ers before. But he made 10 starts last year and seemed like a good bet to hang on to a roster spot.

Commanders turn loose edge rusher Clelin Ferrell

Remember, this is a guy who went No. 4 in the 2019 NFL Draft. The Commanders' edge room now has Dorance Armstrong and Deatrich Wise Jr. as starters. Jalyn Holmes and Javonte Jean-Baptiste are the backups.

Say what you want about whether it was surprising to see Ferrell go. But you don’t have to study the four remaining edge rushers to see that the Commanders are sorely lacking in that area. Yes, Von Miller should provide relief from his linebacker position.

But it's hard to imagine the Commanders feeling great about their ability to get to the quarterback. In fact, it could be the thing that keeps them from reaching last year’s success level. And so, any veteran cut from that group raises some eyebrows.

Perhaps the Commanders will be able to get Ferrell back on their practice squad. If so, all is well, because he’s mainly a depth piece anyway.

What led to the cutting of Clelin Ferrell?

It’s all part of the overall roster picture. So let’s look at all of the positions.

The Commanders went with three quarterbacks, keeping veteran Josh Johnson and parting ways with Sam Hartman. Presumably, the Commanders could have kept Hartman, put him on the practice squad, and rolled with two. That would have opened a spot up for Ferrell.

At the running back position, the Commanders rolled with four players. Included in the mix was rookie surprise Bill Croskey-Merritt, who has earned praise from head coach Dan Quinn, according to commanders.com.

“I like the skills that we're seeing from Bill,” Quinn said after the Bengals game. “And I'm encouraged by what I've seen so far. I know he was amped and ready to go for tonight, but he makes plays; he's got quickness. I love the ball security that he had tonight. Those are important things that you can't overlook.”

One thing that hurt Ferrell was keeping four tight ends, with Zach Ertz leading the way and blocking specialist John Bates drawing praise.

“There's not many guys walking the Earth that can do what John Bates does,” Ertz said. “I knew he was gonna have the opportunity to make a lot of money, and I'm just glad it's here in Washington.”

Ferrell didn’t get hurt by the wide receiver position as the Commanders kept only five. Deebo Samuel is the new weapon.

“I just think he's starting to understand how I see things, and I love to hear his feedback,” quarterback Jayden Daniels said. “As far as what he's seeing, because obviously I'm not the one running a route.”

Did the numbers kept along the lines hurt Clelin Ferrell?

Keeping nine offensive linemen didn’t impact Ferrell. Guard Sam Cosmi went on IR, meaning he will miss the first four weeks.

As for the interior defensive line, the Commanders kept four. That’s a number very common in the NFL. But Washington kept seven linebackers, including undrafted free agent Ale Kaho. If you get down to it, this may have been the move that stunted Ferrell’s chances.

Also, the Commanders kept five cornerbacks and five safeties. And, of course, they added three special teams players.

Overall, hopefully the Commanders can overcome a rough preseason, according to CBS Sports.

“No, these games don't count, but it is worth pointing out that Washington went 0-3 in the preseason and was outscored by a total of 71 points,” Tyler Sullivan wrote. “Jayden Daniels only played one drive this summer and didn't even attempt a pass (he did rush for a touchdown), so it's not like the sky is falling. That said, the reserves being dominated in such a way doesn't instill a ton of confidence in Washington's depth.”