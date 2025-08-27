The No. 8 team in the nation opens its season as Alabama visits Florida State. Alabama football comes in ranked No. 8 in the current AP Poll, but expects to rise in the rankings this season. Meanwhile, Florida State looks to rebound from a disaster of a season in 2024. As the two prepare to face off on Saturday afternoon, these are the top bold predictions for this SEC/ACC clash.

It was the first season under Kalen DeBoer in 2024, following the retirement of Nick Saban. The team opened up the season 4-0, including taking out No. 2-ranked Georgia. Still, Alabama would fall to Vanderbilt in week five. They would finish the regular season 9-3, and earn a spot in the ReliaQuest Bowl against Michigan. The offense was dominated in that game, falling to the Wolverines 19-13 to finish 9-4 in the first year under DeBoer.

Meanwhile, Florida State is heading into its sixth season under Mike Norvell. In 2024, they would fall hard from being a top team in the nation in 2023. They opened up the season ranked No. 10, but would lose to Georgia Tech. Seminoles fans were still confident heading into a week two clash with Boston College, with one Florida State supporter even offering to eat dog poop if they lost. The poop was not eaten, but Florida State was defeated. They would start the season just 1-3 before losing six straight games. After a win over Charleston Southern and a loss to Florida, the team finished 2-10.

Florida State's Thomas Castellanos is shut down

Quarterback Thomas Castellanos transferred in from Boston College to Florida State. He was one of the main reasons for the week two upset by BC, and now looks to be upsetting Alabama. Castellanos has already given a warning to Alabama. “I dreamed of moments like this. I dreamed of playing against Alabama. They don't have Nick Saban to save them. I don't see them stopping me,” said Castellanos.

Castellanos will be shut down in this game. Offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn will be trying to use the legs of the quarterback in this game. That is something that worked well for Diego Pavia and Jackson Arnold last year, as they both defeated Alabama in the 2024 season. Castellanos has had success in his career on the ground. He has run for 1,427 yards and 15 touchdowns in his career.

Alabama defensive coordinator Kane Wommack will have a plan to make sure the success does not continue. The defense also has the studs to make sure that Castellanos has to eat his words. Deonte Lawson is a star linebacker and will be able to track down Castellanos. Further, Tim Keenan and LT Overton on the defensive line will create pressure in the backfield, making it difficult for the quarterback to find running lanes in this one.

Ty Simpson puts on a show

Ty Simpson is the new starting quarterback for Alabama football in 2025. He is currently one of the favorites in the Heisman race, even though he has thrown just 50 passes in his career. The former five-star recruit is set up to have a wonderful season. To begin with, the offensive line is strong. They will give him ample time in the pocket, and he will be able to move around if need be. Further, when Jam Miller returns to the lineup early in the season, he will have one of the best running backs in the conference helping him out. Miller has also shown to be strong out of the backfield as a check-down if needed.

Alabama also has one of the best receivers in the nation on the outside for Simpson to throw to. Ryan Williams was great in his freshman season, hauling in 48 receptions for 865 yards and eight touchdowns. He also ran the ball for 48 yards and found pay dirt twice. Teams will focus on him, which will open up the game for Josh Cuevas. The tight end will take the leading role at that sport as CJ Dippre has moved on. Cuevas brought in 16 receptions for 218 yards and a score last year, but back in 2022 had 678 yards and six scores. He is going to return to that level of production this year, and it will help Simpson have a great first game of the season.

Alabama is back

The odds at the time of writing, provided by FanDuel, have Alabama as a 13.5-point favorite. Regardless, Alabama is going to dominate this game. The passing game will be solid with Simpson under center, and while the running game may start slow without Miller, there will be holes created for the running game to find some good gains. Williams could be the focus of the defense for Florida State, but they do not have the defensive backs to keep up with him all game long.

Meanwhile, Castellanos was benched at Boston College. He has not been an accurate passer in his career and will struggle in this one as well. Alabama will get pressure on him and shut down the running lane. If Alabama gets a strong early lead, this game could get ugly. FSU does not have the weapons to make a big comeback. Expect Alabama to easily cover in this game.