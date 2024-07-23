The new Joker: Folie À Deux trailer has arrived, and it's quite the musically intense introduction to the Joker and Harley Show. And it doesn't disappoint.

Starring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga, it's the best glimpse of the highly anticipated DC sequel we've been waiting for—and it's as intense as ever.

Here's a breakdown of what's in the laughter-filled new trailer that was just released.

Joker Folie à Deux trailer breakdown

It begins with Arthur Fleck (Phoenix) riding in a police van, conjuring up sudden laughter as he rides along. This immediately sets the tone of what's to come.

The song, When You're Smiling, is the soundtrack to the trailer that continues with Fleck riding past adoring fans — some wearing Joker makeup.

“When I first saw Joker, when I saw you, for once in my life, I didn't feel so alone anymore,” Harley Quinn (Gaga) says in a scene where she puts her fingers to her head like a gun.

Harley smashes a window out of an appliance store, where she snags a television with Arther blowing a kiss on it in front of bystanders.

It then goes into a look at Joker and Quinn, who are seen kissing while a fire burns behind them.

“For once in my life, I have someone who needs me,” Fleck is seen singing inside a prison.

A cop asks the criminal, “How about you, Arthur? Do you still think you're a star?”

From here, it goes to “Showtime,” and the action picks up.

Joker and Quinn are dancing in the moonlight, a courtroom scene featuring the Joker is revealed, and Quinn gives Arthur a kiss from inside lockdown.

“You can do anything you want,” Quinn tells him. “You're Joker.”

Arthur Fleck's trial is shown on television, where he plays the Joker and points his finger around the courtroom.

“I will no longer allow any of you to keep me down!” he proclaims.

The Joker and Harley Show is displayed, with the duo on stage.

“Let's give the people what they want,” Quinn says from the stage.

This brings us to scenes of explosions, chaos, destruction, and a guy getting bashed in the head with a mallet from Joker.

It ends with a little duo from the two about “get happy.”

Any fan of the original Joker is bound to be giddy about the sequel. It looks excellent, with unexpected twists, chaos, and everything you'd expect from Arthur and his new love, Harley Quinn.

Be sure to watch Joker: Folie À Deux when it laughs its way to theaters on October 4th.