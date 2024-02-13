His return did not disappoint.

It's a good thing Jon Stewart returned to The Daily Show because the numbers show it's what viewers want. And, probably need.

1.9 million people tuned in Monday to catch the comedian behind his familiar desk that he hasn't used since August 2015. Variety reports that the show hasn't had this big of an audience in over five years.

930,000 folks watched via Comedy Central, while the rest were added across other platforms, such as CMT, Logo, MTV, MTV2, Paramount Network, Pop and TV Land. All this information comes from Live + Same Day reports from Nielsen.

Jon Stewart's refreshing return

With this being an election year, Stewart's honest and refreshing approach is attractive to viewers interested in the political landscape who don't want all the noise from cable news. Plus, it's funny — which helps.

Stewart is doing this in part because his stint at Apple TV+ came to an end. The Problem with Jon Stewart ran for two seasons and came to a close in April 2023. The host and Apple had different opinions, and Stewart felt he could be more open and honest on The Daily Show. And so, here he is, back on Comedy Central.

Granted, Jon's only back on Monday nights. Could this change? It would be nice to see him every episode, so fingers crossed.

His debut wasn't at all lackluster. Stewart poked fun at the ages of Trump and Biden, the Super Bowl, and much more.

If you remember, Stewart was the source of sanity back in the Bush era. He was the news outlet for many, especially around the 2004-2008 elections.

Once again, let's hope Jon Stewart and The Daily Show become that sane source for news coverage. After all, with biased networks, misinformation online, and the constant chatter of uninformed people on social media, he's a breath of fresh air we could all use right now.