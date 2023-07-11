Jonah Hill is facing more backlash after a former child star claimed he assaulted her when she was a minor. Alexa Nikolas, who played Nicole on the popular Nickelodeon show Zoey 101, alleged that Hill forced himself on her at a house party when she was 16 and he was 24, according to Yahoo.

‘Zoey 101’ star Alexa Nikolas accuses Jonah Hill of forcing himself on her when she was 16 and he was 24. pic.twitter.com/1C2SOTZS1m — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 11, 2023

Nikolas shared her story on Twitter, where she also expressed her support for Hill's ex-girlfriend Sarah Brady, who recently exposed Hill's controlling and abusive behavior in their relationship. Brady posted screenshots of texts from Hill that showed him dictating what she could wear, who she could talk to, and how she should act.

Nikolas said she met Hill at a party hosted by actor Justin Long, who was living with another actor from CSI Miami at the time. She said Hill offered her a cigarette, but only if she accompanied him to his car. She agreed, but when they returned to the door, Hill allegedly slammed her against it and kissed her without her consent.

“I was so appalled I pushed him off of me and ran inside,” Nikolas wrote.

Long's representative denied any knowledge of the incident and said Long was sympathetic to victims of abuse, but had no idea what happened between Nikolas and Hill.

Hill has not responded to Nikolas' accusation or Brady's revelation. The actor, who rose to fame with comedies like Superbad and 21 Jump Street, has been trying to reinvent himself as a serious filmmaker and fashion icon in recent years. However, his reputation may be tarnished by these allegations of misconduct and mistreatment of women.