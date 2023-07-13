Jonah Hill has been under fire this weekend after ex Sarah Brady shared private texts publicly. She claimed emotional abuse for the way he treated her. Now Brady revealed why she waited until after Hill's fiancee gave birth to share the information, and why she did it in the first place, per TooFab.

Sarah Brady posted a series of Instagram Stories calling Jonah Hill a “misogynist narcissist” and accused him of being controlling during their relationship. Of the many texts shared, one included Hill's list of what he needed in a partner — saying he couldn't be with someone who went “surfing with men” or posted photos “of yourself in a bathing suit.”

Brady also shared why she waited to reveal these accusation, because they broke up last year. She explained she waited while Hill's fiancée Olivia Millar was pregnant. The couple welcomed a child together back in May.

“I didn't want her to have to see all of this while she was pregnant because I didn't know what kind of stress that would cause on her and her baby, like, physically and everything,” Brady said in a voice memo.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“I just hope she would receive some of these screenshots somehow through friends, like, friends of mine that I met through him that I know are good people that I know would make an effort to protect her,” the surfer said. “I waited until she had her baby so I knew they were physically not impacted by me sharing this s**t, and she could be informed and make an informed decision of how she wants to care for herself and her baby, which she birthed and she created.”

She continued, explaining it wasn't her intention to “slander somebody's reputation,” adding, “I'm not trying to ‘cancel' anyone.”

“If I could have one wish for him it would be that he is surrounded by feminist men who can hold him accountable to grow in the ways he has expressed he wants to,” Brady said. “I think fame can put people in an echo chamber of viewpoints which can enable emotionally abusive behavior.”