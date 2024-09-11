It is fitting that the Jonas Brothers paid homage to U2 during their recent show in Dublin, Ireland, on their 2024 tour, The World Tour.

While performing at 3Arena in Dublin, the Jonas Brothers played “I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For” by U2 in their cover slot. A video of the performance shows lead singer Joe Jonas belting out the chorus before kicking into the final verse. It begins with the Irish crowd singing along with the band.

It does appear that Jonas makes a mistake — it happens to all lead singers — as he begins to sing the final verse too early. He belts out the beginning of the last verse before realizing it was time for the bridge.

Even when singing the last verse, Jonas confuses some of the words. He seems to say all the colors will “blend into one,” not “bleed into one.”

Still, it is a touching tribute to Dublin's biggest band. The night before, the Jonas Brothers played in Belfast, Northern Ireland. They performed a cover of the Cranberries' “Dreams.”

The Jonas Brothers 2024 tour

Currently, the Jonas Brothers are embarking on a 2024 leg of their tour, The Tour (properly titled Five Albums. One Night. The World Tour). It is a celebration of their entire discography, featuring songs from their five studio albums.

The tour started on August 12, 2023, with a show in New York City, New York. It is set to conclude on October 16, 2024, with a show in Krakow, Poland.

They are a couple of shows into the European leg of the tour. The Jones Brothers will play shows in England, Germany, Italy, France, Norway, and more.

The Jonas Brothers, consisting of Joe, Nick, and Kevin Jonas, was formed in 2005. They were together until 2013 before going on a hiatus. In 2019, they reformed and have been together since.

Who is U2?

U2 is one of the biggest musical artists to come out of Dublin, Ireland. They were formed in 1976 and have been together since with the original four members. Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton, and Larry Mullen Jr. have been there since the beginning.

Throughout their career, U2 has won 22 Grammy Awards. They have received an additional 24 nominations in their lengthy career. Their most recent win came in 2006 at the 48th Grammys.

They won Best Rock Album (How to Dismantle an Atomic Bomb), Best Rock Song (“City of Blinding Lights”), Best Rock Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal (“Sometimes You Can't Make It One Your Own”), Song of the Year “(“Sometimes You Can't Make It On Your Own”), and Album of the Year.

Their most recent album, Songs of Surrender, came out in 2023. It tied in with Bono's memoir, Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story, and featured 40 re-recorded songs from their past albums. They re-recorded some of their songs in a stripped-down and acoustic arrangement.

U2 is coming off their first concert residency, U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere. The 40-night residency began on September 29, 2023, and concluded on March 2, 2024.

During each show, U2 played Achtung Baby in full for the first time. Deep cuts like “So Cruel” and “Tryin' to Throw Your Arms Around the World” were played for the first time in decades.