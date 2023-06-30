A new expose from Rolling Stone has peeled back the curtain on Jonathan Majors and only complicates his current situation.

The Rolling Stone expose spoke to over 40 people that Majors knew with some claiming that he has “a pattern of alleged physical, mental, and emotional abuse that dates back a decade.”

Furthermore, the report stated, that many describe the actor as “being a complicated, unpredictable, and sometimes violent man, who can switch from charming to cold in a flash.”

In a statement, Majors' attorney Dustin A. Pusch claims that the actor “vehemently denies” the newly-added allegations and that they are both “false” and “based entirely on hearsay.”

The report had a dozen sources that accused Majors of being abusive in two of his past romantic relationships. One of the sources said that Majors demonstrated “really extreme abuse, physically and mentally” while also claiming that he had strangled a woman he was dating.

A former partner of Majors said that dating him was like “emotional torture.” He would reportedly “get filled with rage” and claim that he “needed to hit something or punch a wall or something of that nature.”

Jonathan Majors has had a tremendous fall from grace in the past few months. He was becoming a bigger star prior to all of the allegations against him. He was known for his main role in Lovecraft Country and performances in The Last Black Man in San Fransisco and Da 5 Bloods. His MCU debut came in the Loki series for Disney+ as he played Kang the Conquerer and would later reprise the role in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. He also gave a great performance in Creed III as the film's central antagonist and was also praised for his performance in the Sundance darling Magazine Dreams. The current controversy, however, has left studios in a tough spot to navigate until it's resolved.