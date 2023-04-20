The Jonathan Majors controversy feels like a dam opening as multiple more alleged abuse victims have come forward and are cooperating with the D.A. office.

Majors is set for a May 8 court appearance, but these allegations only complicate things further. Variety broke the story and sources close to the situation said that multiple alleged victims have spoken out since his arrest in March and are cooperating with the Manhattan D.A. office. The news comes soon after Majors’ publicists and management company dropped him.

On March 25, Majors was arrested in Manhattan on charges of strangulation, assault, and harassment. Shortly after, texts were released from the 30-year-old woman that was with Majors that night.

Jonathan Majors was having a banner year ahead of this situation. He starred in Magazine Dreams at Sundance, which got acquired by Searchlight for awards season (which is now up in the air); he returned as Kang in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, setting up his future as the next big bad; and he played the antagonist Dame in Creed III. Rumors have swirled about Majors being recast as Kang, and these added allegations may force the hand of Disney. Deadline also reported that he had gotten dropped by a number of projects including The Man in My Basement, an Otis Redding biopic, and an ad campaign for the Texas Rangers.

First and foremost, the health and safety of the alleged victims is the most important matter and it’s a shame that one of Hollywood’s most promising rising stars may have it all taken away before it really began.