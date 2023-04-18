The talk of the town has been dominated by Jonathan Majors in recent weeks. After his arrest on March 25, Majors has been pulled from ads, and discussions of him being recast in the MCU have made their way online. Majors hit another roadblock as he has been dropped by his manager and publicist.

On April 17, it was confirmed by Variety that Entertainment 360, Majors’ talent manager, has parted ways with the actor. In addition, his public relationships manager, the Lede company, has been said to have dropped him as far back as last month.

Jonathan Majors was arrested on March 25 and charged with assault and harassment after a domestic dispute with a woman. He was taken into custody and has since denied the claims of assaulting the woman. A few days later, text messages between the two were released.

Prior to the arrest, Majors was in the midst of a career year. He appeared in Magazine Dreams, which premiered at Sundance and was picked up by Searchlight and was receiving critical acclaim for his performance. He also appeared as the antagonist of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Creed III. In the case of the former, Majors has portrayed the villainous Kang dating back to 2021’s Loki Disney+ series. Given that the next Avengers team-up films were titled The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars, one can assume his character was meant to play a huge role in the upcoming MCU slate. This whole situation is a shame — most importantly, hopefully, the woman is okay — and Majors hits yet another roadblock in this saga.