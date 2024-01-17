Jonathan Majors' Magazine Dreams has been dropped by Searchlight Pictures.

After becoming a Sundance darling and being acquired by Searchlight Pictures, Magazine Dreams is in flux. This comes in the aftermath of Jonathan Majors' assault conviction.

Magazine Dreams doesn't have a home

The Hollywood Reporter dropped the news that Magazine Dreams is back on the market. Searchlight Pictures has dropped the film nearly one year after the studio acquired it out of Sundance. The film's rights have been reverted back to the filmmakers and will now seek distribution.

The studio reportedly told the filmmakers “late last week” that they would not be releasing the film.

Searchlight Pictures' move comes in the wake of Majors' assault and harassment conviction. This began last March after Majors' incident with ex-partner Grace Jabbari.

Magazine Dreams tells the story of an aspiring bodybuilder, Killian Maddox (Majors). He is determined to accomplish his goals, which is detrimental to him. Haley Bennett, Taylour Paige, and Mike O'Hearn also star in the film. Elijah Bynum wrote and directed the film.

This is the latest project of Majors' to be shaken up. In the MCU, Majors played Kang the Conquerer, seemingly their next Thanos-level big bad. Due to the conviction, Majors was subsequently dropped from the role, leaving films like Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, in flux.

Jonathan Majors gained notoriety for his performances in The Last Black Man in San Fransisco and Da 5 Bloods. His performance in Lovecraft Country for HBO landed him an Emmy nomination. Some of his recent credits include Devotion, Creed III, and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.