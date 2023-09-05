The Minnesota Vikings will open up their season at home against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, and rookie wide receiver Jordan Addison explained his excitement for facing 1-on-1 coverage due to the attention that Justin Jefferson takes.

“That's what excites me,” Jordan Addison said, according to Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk. “All I've got to do is make sure I win 1-on-1.”

Addison was asked how he would be used in the offense on Sunday against the Buccaneers alongside Justin Jefferson, but did not want to give away any clues.

“You're going to see what's in the game plan,” Addison said, according to Simmons. “I don't want to put any numbers out there. … I want to make sure I'm making successful plays for my team to make sure we come out with this dub.”

The Vikings invested a first-round pick in Addison this year, so he will likely have a significant role this season catching passes from Kirk Cousins. Addison is excited to play in his first meaningful NFL game.

“This is where I always wanted to be, just playing in the NFL,” Addison said, according to Simmons. “I never knew what team it was going to be. Now that it's the Vikings, I get to go put that logo on and really live out that dream. I'm going to make sure I go out there and have a while lot of fun.”

It will be interesting to see Addison's role in the Vikings' offense on Sunday and throughout the season as a pass catcher for Kirk Cousins.