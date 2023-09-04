Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Kyle Rudolph is now officially retiring after 12 NFL seasons, and he’ll do it as a member of the Minnesota Vikings, before taking new TV and radio gigs.

Rudolph announced that he’ll be announcing Big Ten football games this fall back in July, although he hadn’t officially announced his retirement from the NFL. On Monday, the tight end made it official, as NFL insider Jordan Schultz broke the news.

“2x Pro Bowl TE Kyle Rudolph tells me he'll officially retire as a member of the Minnesota Vikings organization,” Schultz tweeted. “Rudolph says the #Vikings will honor around their Week 3 game against the #Chargers. Should be a very special weekend for Kyle and his family.”

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

The Vikings are the team that drafted Rudolph out of Notre Dame and the NFL franchise that he called home for 10 of his 12 seasons before one-year stints with the New York Giants and Buccaneers.

The 33-year-old, who the Vikings drafted in the second round (No. 43 overall) in the 2011 NFL Draft, walks away from the league with 482 catches, 4,773 receiving yards, 50 touchdowns, and $59,936,853 in career earnings. Those numbers are good for 22nd, 41st, 15th, and 11th all-time by a tight end, respectively.

Kyle Rudolph will join the TV and radio ranks after retiring as a Viking this college football season. Peter King reports that “Rudolph will co-host a show on FOX Sports radio on Sunday nights from 8-11 p.m. ET beginning in week one next Sunday. This is in addition to his Big Ten analyst duties for Peacock each Saturday.”

King also notes that while Rudolph entered the offseason, he thought he’d play one more year in the NFL, and his family — wife, first-grade twins, and two other kids under five — was willing to move to his next city. However, after broadcasting USFL games this spring, he became ready to take the next step in his career off the field.