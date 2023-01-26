One minute Jordan Poole takes a tough shot that led to Stephen Curry getting ejected. The next he’s laying in the game-winning bucket to give the Golden State Warriors the win over the Memphis Grizzlies, 122-120.

Check out Poole’s timely cut off perfect baseline play execution from the Warriors:

JORDAN POOLE LAYS IT IN FOR THE WIN 🚨pic.twitter.com/AtywNlPKSw — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) January 26, 2023

Does the end justify the means? I’m sure Stephen Curry will still give Jordan Poole an earful after the game, but not before giving him his props for coming up large to give the Warriors the win.

Poole went for glory a little bit too early, taking a 30-foot bomb that missed after the Warriors just got an offensive rebound. Curry clearly wanted to milk the clock a bit more given that they had a one-possession lead with just over a minute left in the game.

This Steph Curry cam shows his reaction to Jordan Poole's shot and what he did get ejected. Good or bad ejection? 🤔pic.twitter.com/RG0WX5XQJC — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) January 26, 2023

Jordan Poole still deserves kudos for not letting that moment faze him as he managed to finish the game off in what was a mentally draining matchup against one of the West’s top teams in the Grizzlies.

Poole finished with 21 points on 8 of 14 shooting to go along with five rebounds and seven assists. It’s been fascinating to see Poole’s ascension into the Warriors’ core and how its current stars have allowed him to assimilate. There have been growing pains, for sure. But the good outweighs the bad when it comes to the 23-year-old.