While winning an NBA Championship must be atop one of the greatest achievements ever, it comes as no comparison to the joy Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum feels as being a father to his son, Deuce. Making constant appearances on the sidelines of NBA courts, Tatum will combine his love for basketball with a special sneaker dedicated to Deuce Tatum – the newest Jordan Tatum 3.

The Jordan Tatum 3 first debuted in October 2024 as the newest installment in Tatum's signature series with Jordan Brand. Alongside stars like Luka Doncic and Zion Williamson, Jayson Tatum serves as one of the faces of the Jumpman's basketball line.

Previously releasing in a colorway inspired by sidewalk chalk, this colorway will outwardly feature Deuce's favorite colors and several small details around his first signature colorway.

Jordan Tatum 3 “Deuce”

The Jordan Tatum 3 “Deuce” will come in a stunning Ghost Green/Electric Green-Black ensemble. The wavy panels of the upper will alternate between two shades of green with the darker hue sporting black paint speckles throughout. The panels are outlined in black to match the tongue, laces, and sockliner as we see the outsoles sport the electric green as well.

Finer details will include Tatum's JT logo along the tongues in green and his number “0” along the back heels. The black heel pull tabs will feature the inscription “6th Man” in honor of Tatum's son and “Deuce” will be stitched onto the inside of each pair. All in all, this is a very sweet gesture from Jayson Tatum to his son and given the color scheme, we should see him laces these up numerous times on the court.

The Jordan Tatum 3 “Deuce” is set to release January 14, 2025 for a standard retail tag of $125. They're expected to release on Nike SNKRS app and will be available in adult and kid's sizing.

