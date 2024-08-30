After appearing in just 29 regular season games last season, New Orleans Pelicans franchise star Zion Williamson is due for his breakout season in the NBA. We've see flashes of greatness from the young talent and if he's able to stay healthy, could become one of the best players in the league overnight. He'll be looking to do just that while rocking his newest signature Jordan Zion 3 sneakers.

The Jordan Zion 3 first arrived in 2023 as Zion Williamson's third signature sneaker under the Jumpman. Featuring an updated, low-cut design, the Zion 3 is the latest in Jordan Brand basketball technology. Highlighted by other stars like Celtics' Jayson Tatum and Mavericks' Luka Doncic, Jordan Brand is prepared for another big NBA season as they watch their star athletes do what they do best.

Releasing in previous “MUD” and “Fresh Paint” colorways, the newest Zion 3 will allude to a classic color scheme that Nike made famous with their basketball releases in 2012. For the first time in Zion's career, his own sneakers will get the classic “galaxy” treatment with this upcoming release.

Jordan Zion 3 “Galaxy”

Drawing inspiration from its predecessors, Jordan Brand's take on the galaxy color scheme will include eye-catching hues of galactic blues, purples, and pinks in a gradient pattern throughout the uppers. The shoes are based in black, accentuating the highlighted colors. The shoes are based on a translucent green outsole and yes, they do in fact glow in the dark.

In perfect alignment with Williamson's style of play, the Zion 3 features the latest in Formula23 foam throughout the midsole, ensuring for maximum comfortable, responsiveness, and cushion when landing. The herringbone treaded outsole also allows for efficient lateral movement and makes sure the wearer won't slip when rocking these on the court.

The new colorway is a great addition to the Jordan Zion line and it'll undoubtedly be the loudest colorway they've released thus far. Still, the “galaxy” scheme is almost a right of passage for basketball sneakers at this point and it's fun to see Jordan Brand experimenting more with the concept and giving Williamson his own version of it.

The Jordan Zion 3 “Galaxy” will be available on September 12, 2024 for a retail tag of $140, making these an extremely affordable sneaker given the performance capabilities. The shoes should see a wide release via Nike's website and you'll be able to catch these at select Jordan Brand retailers.

What do you think of this latest colorway – did Jordan Brand nail this galaxy print?